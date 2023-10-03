2023 Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary Claims Gold in Women’s 5000m With Late Surge

Parul Chaudhary came up with her best in the last 50 meters, finding ounces of energy inside her body as she surged past Japan's Ririka Hironaka to win India's first gold medal in women's 5000m at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Parul was sixth midway through the race and then pulled ahead getting past one competitor at a time and finally surged past the Japanese opponent in the last 10 meters to take the gold medal in a timing of 15:14.75.