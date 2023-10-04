ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Today: Live Streaming Details

Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra will play the javelin throw final today at 4:35 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Today: Live Streaming Details
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final: India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra is all set to paly the javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2023 today on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

The 25 year old athlete will defend in the javelin throw finals in Hangzhou to earn the title of the continental crown. The Neeraj Chopra's final match today will be live streamed and telecasted in India.

Chopra earned his first gold medal at a global tournament in Budapest earlier this year, but he gave up his Diamond League title to Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic last month.

Also Read

2023 Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary Claims Gold in Women’s 5000m With Late Surge

2023 Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary Claims Gold in Women’s 5000m With Late Surge
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Earlier this year, Neeraj Chopra was successful in winning his first world championship gold medal in Budapest. However, last month, he conceded his Diamond League title to the Jakub Vadlejch.

The Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has an unbeaten record of 89.94m in the country. Today's final match at the Asian Games 2023 will be his last match of the year, and he would definitely want to conclude the year with something huge.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was expected to be a strong contender to Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023 Javelin Throw Final today. However, due to a knee injury, the Pakistani javelin ace has retreated from the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Also Read

Asian Games: Manju Rani, Ram Baboo Win Bronze in 35km Race Walk Mixed Team

Asian Games: Manju Rani, Ram Baboo Win Bronze in 35km Race Walk Mixed Team
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Date in India

The Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final at Asian Games 2023 will be played today on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

Also Read

Asian Games: Archers Jyothi and Ojas Star as India Win Compound Mixed Team Gold

Asian Games: Archers Jyothi and Ojas Star as India Win Compound Mixed Team Gold
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Time in India

The Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final at Asian Games 2023 will start at 4:35 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming in India 

The Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final at Asian Games 2023 will be live streamed on Sony Liv app and website.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Lovlina Borgohain Wins Silver in Boxing Final

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Lovlina Borgohain Wins Silver in Boxing Final
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Telecast in India 

The Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final at Asian Games 2023 will be live be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels like Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×