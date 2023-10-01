Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok, Shooters Bag Gold & Silver

Golf: It’s a silver for Aditi Ashok. The overnight leader in the women’s individual golf event had a very, very rough day out in the greens today, shooting a 5 over to finish at -17.

She’d come into the final day with a comfortable seven shot lead but an error strewn round saw her shoot four bogeys, one double bogey and a single birdie. Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand capitalised of the Indian’s errors to grab the gold medal, by two shots, finishing the day at -4 (-19).