Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok, Shooters Bag Gold & Silver

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 8: Day 8 will see golfers, skaters, jumpers, boxers, hockey team in action.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok, Shooters Bag Gold & Silver
Snapshot

  • Shooting trio of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak have won a silver in women's trap team event.

  • Golfer Aditi Ashok bagged a silver in women's individual event.

  • Jyothi Yarraji's 200-m race campaign came to an end as she failed to qualify for the final.

  • As Day 8 progresses, boxers, shooters and athletics contingent will be in action.

  • Day 7 of the 2023 Asian Games saw India winning five medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze in squash, tennis, shooting and athletics.

  • India currently have 39 medals to their name – 10 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze.

  • Click here for complete Day 8 schedule.

9:54 AM , 01 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Another Silver

Shooting: Having hit a total 337, the women's trio of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak have finished at the second place to win a silver in the team event.

9:39 AM , 01 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Silver For Aditi

Golf: It’s a silver for Aditi Ashok. The overnight leader in the women’s individual golf event had a very, very rough day out in the greens today, shooting a 5 over to finish at -17.

She’d come into the final day with a comfortable seven shot lead but an error strewn round saw her shoot four bogeys, one double bogey and a single birdie. Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand capitalised of the Indian’s errors to grab the gold medal, by two shots, finishing the day at -4 (-19).

9:23 AM , 01 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Aditi Drops to Second

Not the best news coming from the golf range in Hangzhou with Aditi Ashok dropping out of the lead. She’s had a rough round today and the it’s only gotten tougher for her after the double bogey on the 16th.

Aditi is now 5 over for the day and Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol has caught up, with a round of -4 and taken the lead. She (-19) in fact has a two shot lead over Aditi (-17) now.

9:12 AM , 01 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Men’s Recurve Qualification Round

Shooting, scores after 72 arrows:

Atanu Das - 678

Dhiraj Bommadevara - 675

Tushar Prabhakar Shelke - 669

Mrinal Chauhan - 667


Published: 01 Oct 2023, 5:57 AM IST
