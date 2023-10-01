Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok, Shooters Bag Gold & Silver

Shooting trio of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak have won a silver in women's trap team event.
Golfer Aditi Ashok bagged a silver in women's individual event.
Jyothi Yarraji's 200-m race campaign came to an end as she failed to qualify for the final.
As Day 8 progresses, boxers, shooters and athletics contingent will be in action.
Day 7 of the 2023 Asian Games saw India winning five medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze in squash, tennis, shooting and athletics.
India currently have 39 medals to their name – 10 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze.
Click here for complete Day 8 schedule.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Another Silver
Shooting: Having hit a total 337, the women's trio of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak have finished at the second place to win a silver in the team event.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Silver For Aditi
Golf: It’s a silver for Aditi Ashok. The overnight leader in the women’s individual golf event had a very, very rough day out in the greens today, shooting a 5 over to finish at -17.
She’d come into the final day with a comfortable seven shot lead but an error strewn round saw her shoot four bogeys, one double bogey and a single birdie. Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand capitalised of the Indian’s errors to grab the gold medal, by two shots, finishing the day at -4 (-19).
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Aditi Drops to Second
Not the best news coming from the golf range in Hangzhou with Aditi Ashok dropping out of the lead. She’s had a rough round today and the it’s only gotten tougher for her after the double bogey on the 16th.
Aditi is now 5 over for the day and Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol has caught up, with a round of -4 and taken the lead. She (-19) in fact has a two shot lead over Aditi (-17) now.