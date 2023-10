Asian Games 2023 India Schedule For 5 October: Women's Hockey Team In Semi-Final

Asian Games 2023 has been an important sports event this year and people have been quite excited and made sure to stay up to date with the winning streak of different countries who have maintained top ranks in the Asian Games 2023. This year, the Asian Games event was organized in Hangzhou and the ceremony is moving toward its last stage, the finals will be played on 8 October 2023, and the games began on 23 September 2023 with athletes competing in 38 sports.

India has maintained its 4th rank on the Asian Games 2023 medal tally table with 18 gold medals, 31 silver medals, and 32 bronze medals. Not to be forgotten, Neeraj Chopra added one golden medal with his victory in the Javelin throw sport. Now, let's have a look at the Asian Games 2023 schedule for India tomorrow, on 5 October 2023.