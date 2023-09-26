Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 4 on 27 September for All Sports; Details

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 4 for 27 September 2023: Events, Sports, Timings, Athletes, Medal Tally of India, Live Streaming, Telecast, and More: The 19th edition edition of Asian Games is underway, and is being held in China's Hangzhou. A total of 655 athletes are playing from the Indian contingent, and this is the country's biggest-ever contingent in any Asian Games.
The Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally for India stands at 15 till Tuesday. On Day 3, India was successful in winning four medals including one gold, one silver, and two bronze. The gold medal was won by Equestrian Team dressage athletes including Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakirti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela.
Two silver medals were won by Neha Thakur in Sailing (Girl's Dinghy ILCA4), and two bronze medals were won by Eabad Ali (Men's Windsurfer RS:X) and Vishnu Saravanan (Men's Dinghy ILCA7) in Sailing.
Let us have a look at the Asian Games 2023 India schedule for Day 4 on Wednesday, 27 September 2023.
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 27 September 2023
On Day 4, the India schedule of Asian Games 2023 includes the following:
5:30 am: Equestrian - Individual Dressage event; Dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela in action.
6:30 am: Shooting - Anant Jeet Naruka, Angad Vir Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura in men's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final. (Team medal event).
6:30 am: Shooting - Darshana Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Sekhon in women's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final. (Team medal event).
6:30 am: Shooting - Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma in women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification.
6:30 am: Shooting - Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker in women's 25m pistol rapid individual qualification.
6:30 am: Wushu - Rohit Jadhav in Men's Daoshu Final (medal event)
7:30 am: Squash - India vs Kuwait in men's team pool A match.
7:30 am: Squash - India vs Nepal in women's team pool B match.
7:30 am: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham in men's sprint qualifying.
7:56 am: Track Cycling - Shushikala Agashe in women's keirin first round heats.
8:02 am: Track Cycling - Triyasha Paul in women's keirin first round heats.
9:30 am: Shooting - Women's 50m 3 Position Final (Medal event).
10:15 am: Hockey: India women's team vs Singapore group stage match.
10:30 am: Fencing - India vs Jordan in the women's team table of 16 match.
11:30 am: Esports - India vs Vietnam in League of Legends quarterfinal.
12 pm: Shooting - Women's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final (Medal event)
12:10 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs Macao in men's Pool C match.
12:30 pm: Gymnastics - Pranati Nayak in women's all-around final (medal event).
1:15 pm: Boxing - Shiva Thapa vs TBD in men's 63.5kg.
1:30 pm: Boxing - Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov in the men's 92kg.
3:30 pm: Table Tennis - G Sathiyan-Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut-Napat Thanmathikom (Thailand) in mixed doubles round of 32.
4:25 pm: Table Tennis - Harmeet Desai-Sreeja Akula vs Hui Seak-Chi Cheng Cheong mixed doubles round of 32 match.
4:30 pm: Handball - India vs Hong Kong in women's Group B match.
4:55 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs China in women's Pool A match.
5:30 pm: Basketball India vs Indonesia women's Group A match.
Tennis
7:30 am: onwards: Matches to be updated.
Swimming
7:30 am Onwards: Nina Venkatesh in women's 100m butterfly heats. Maana Patel in women's 100m backstroke heats.
Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew in men's 200m freestyle heats. Lineysha in women's 100m breaststroke heats
Sailing
8:30 am onwards: Multiple medal events; TBD.
(Source: espn.in)
Asian Games 2023 India Sports on 27 September Live Streaming
The live streaming of all Asian Games 2023 sports events of India on 27 September will be available on SonyLiv app and website.
Asian Games 2023 India Sports on 27 September Live Telecast on TV
All Asian Games 2023 sports events of India on 27 September will be live telecasted on on the Sony Sports Network.
