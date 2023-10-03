Asian Games: Annu Rani Bags India’s First Gold Medal in Women’s Javelin Throw

Annu Rani won the gold medal in the women's javelin final, securing her season best of 62.92m throw on Tuesday. Starting with 56.99m in the first attempt, Rani went big during the fourth attempt with 62.92m. This is India's first gold in the women's javelin event at the Asian Games.
Rani’s second attempt of 61.28m saw a new season-best, however, she lost her lead briefly in the second attempt to Sri Lanka's Nadeesha, but with her 4th attempt, the Indian went ahead for another season-best of 62.92m.
Rani's first attempt was recorded at 51.99m, followed by 61.28m and 59.24m in the second and attempts respectively. Her fourth and final throw of 62.92m clinched her a gold medal in the Intercontinental tournament.
This was Rani's second Asian Games medal, the earlier one being a bronze which she won during the 2014 Asian Games.
