2023 Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Dedicates Wushu Silver to Conflict-Torn Manipur

2023 Asian Games: Manipur's Roshibina Devi Naorem is the solitary medallist from India's Wushu contingent.

2023 Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Dedicates Wushu Silver to Conflict-Torn Manipur
Roshibina Devi Naorem, who won a silver medal in wushu at the 2023 Asian Games, has dedicated her remarkable achievement to the people of conflict-torn Manipur. The 22-year-old also stated that she will not be able to have a celebratory homecoming, owing to the ongoing turmoil.

Hailing from Bishnupur in Manipur, Roshibina won India’s eighth silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, after losing out in her gold medal match of women's 60kg category against China’s Wu Xiaowei. Among the seven Wushu players in the Indian contingent who travelled to China, Roshibina is the solitary medallist.

“I would like to dedicate this medal to the people of Manipur. Manipur is burning. Fighting is going on in Manipur. I can't go to my village. I want to dedicate this medal to those who are protecting us and suffering there,” she said after the final match, as per quotes in PTI.

Amid the ongoing conflict between two ethnic groups, the Kukis and the Meiteis, Roshibina is not being able to visit her hometown, and has not seen her family for the last three months.

The athlete was also seen crying after her bout, with her return to Bishnupur still being shrouded in uncertainty. Roshibina concluded “I don’t know what will happen, the fighting has been continuing. I don’t know when it will stop and I will return to my earlier life.”

