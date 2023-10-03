ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games 2023: Mohammad Afsal Wins Silver for India in Men’s 800m

2023 Asian Games: Mohammad Afsal clocked a timing of 1:48.43 and registered a silver in men's 800m.category

IANS
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games 2023: Mohammad Afsal Wins Silver for India in Men’s 800m
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mohammad Afsal Pulikkalakath of India won a silver medal for India in the men's 800m at the Asian Games on Tuesday, clocking 1:4843 to finish second behind Saudi Arabia's Essa Ali S. Kzwani.

Afsal had twice finished seventh in the Asian Championships -- in 2019 and 2023. But on Tuesday, he could not be denied as the experienced runner from Kerala finally got his maiden medal at the Asian Games.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Afsal, who is a two-time national champion at this distance, had won his heat yesterday to qualify for the final.

Krishna Kumar, the other Indian in the fray in men's 800m, was disqualified for jostling and obstruction along with China's Liu Dezhu.

At the 400m mark, China's Liu Dezhu was in the lead before the others surged past him.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Topics:  Athletics   Asian Games   Indian Athletics 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×