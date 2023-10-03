Asian Games 2023: Mohammad Afsal Wins Silver for India in Men’s 800m

Mohammad Afsal Pulikkalakath of India won a silver medal for India in the men's 800m at the Asian Games on Tuesday, clocking 1:4843 to finish second behind Saudi Arabia's Essa Ali S. Kzwani.

Afsal had twice finished seventh in the Asian Championships -- in 2019 and 2023. But on Tuesday, he could not be denied as the experienced runner from Kerala finally got his maiden medal at the Asian Games.