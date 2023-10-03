2023 Asian Games, Day 10 Wrap: Athletes Shine Again, India 4th on Medals Tally

Athletics

(Besides the medalists)

Krishan Kumar was disqualified from men’s 800m for obstructing another participant.

In men’s 400m hurdles, 21-year-old Yashas Palaksha, who is a National Games gold medallist, finished fifth with a timing of 49.39s. Meanwhile, fellow Indian athlete Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan, who is an Asian Athletics Championships bronze medallist, finished in sixth place with a timing of 49.41s.

In women’s high jump, Rubina Yadav ended in ninth position with a best attempt of 1.75m, while Pooja ended in sixth position by recording 1.80m.

Badminton

The Indian badminton contingent ended with victories in 5 of 6 matches at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Both HS Prannoy and Kidmabi Srikanth advanced to men’s singles’ Round of 16 after beating their opponents by 2-0 respectively.

The star Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu also won the Round of 32 by 2-0 against Chinese Taipei's Wen-Chi Hsu , advancing to the Round of 16. However, the other Indian women's singles contender, Ashmita Chaliha bowed out of the tournament after losing to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Round of 32.

Both Indian women's doubles pairs registered victories in the initial rounds too. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand defeated their opponents from Maldives by 2-0 while the second pair of Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto also won their match, owing to retirement of the opposition.