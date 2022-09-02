Asia Cup 2022: Jadeja Ruled Out With Injury, Axar Patel Named as Replacement

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's Asia Cup 2022 campaign has come to a premature conclusion owing to an unfortunate knee injury. The all-rounder has been ruled out of remainder of the event, with Axar Patel being named as his replacement.

On Friday, 2 September, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Jadeja will not take any further part in the ongoing Asia Cup edition.