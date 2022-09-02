Asia Cup 2022: Jadeja Ruled Out With Injury, Axar Patel Named as Replacement
Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out with an injury, with Axar Patel named as his replacement.
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's Asia Cup 2022 campaign has come to a premature conclusion owing to an unfortunate knee injury. The all-rounder has been ruled out of remainder of the event, with Axar Patel being named as his replacement.
On Friday, 2 September, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Jadeja will not take any further part in the ongoing Asia Cup edition.
"Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon," BCCI said in an official statement.
Revised Indian Squad for Asia Cup: India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan
