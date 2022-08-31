‘Prepared Myself Mentally’: Ravindra Jadeja on Batting at No 4 Against Pakistan
The all-rounder scored a crucial 29-ball 35 in India’s five-wicket win over rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.
Ravindra Jadeja admitted he was mentally prepared to play in the No 4 role for Team India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group A match on Sunday.
India’s decision to promote the all-rounder paid dividends as he scored a crucial 29-ball 35 in India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in what turned out to be a tense chase.
Despite losing a few early wickets, Jadeja stood his ground before Hardik Pandya finished off the proceedings with a six in the fourth ball of the final over. Hardik, who scored an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls and picked three for 25 was adjudged man of the match for his all-round show.
“Looking at their playing XI I knew such a situation would arise. They had a leg spinner hand left-arm spinner, I was aware that I had to go some time or the other. I was preparing myself mentally. Luckily it happened and the runs I scored was crucial to the team,” Jadeja said during a press conference ahead of India’s match against Hong Kong on Wednesday.
"When a left-arm spinner or leg spinner bowls it's always easy to send a leftie. In the last game I was the only left-handed player in the top-seven,” he added.
On playing a different role for the side, Jadeja admitted that he had not planned anything specifically and asserted that he just plays according to what the situation demanded.
“Whenever I go, I try to perform well and play according to the situation. In T20 sometimes you do not have to think. Situations will already be created. All you need to do is just go and play,” the all-rounder explained.
Jadeja consolidated India's chase with a 36-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (18) in the middle overs before he and Hardik put on the match-winning 52-run partnership.
When asked what he and Hardik discussed in the middle, Jadeja replied, “Nothing important. India-Pakistan is always a high-pressure clash. Everyone's expectations are high. If you ask me, there were some minute things, however, it was not something important to discuss. These things often happen, especially in the T20 format.”
“Everyone contributed well. Batting, bowling, catching. Everything was all right according to me. Nothing much to think about or discuss.”
Spinners Jadeja (2-0-11-0) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-32-0) returned wicketless in a match that witnessed seamers grab all the ten wickets. However, the duo kept the run-flow under check during the middle overs and denied Pakistan from reaching a bigger total.
“Spinners also bowled well. Sometimes you bowl well but fail to get wickets. At times a fast bowler does not bowl well but still manages to grab wickets. T20 format is like that,” he said.
“As a bowling unit we performed well. When we needed a wicket, fastbowlers gave us wickets. Hardik gave us the breakthrough. Bhuvi took two in an over. It was a collective performance.”
Regarding the team’s prepeartion for the second and final group match against minnows Hong Kong, Jadeja said, “We are definitely going to play with a positive mindset. We are not taking it lightly because in T20 on a given day anything can happen. So, we will try to play positively and give our best,” Jadeja said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.