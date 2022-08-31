‘Prepared Myself Mentally’: Ravindra Jadeja on Batting at No 4 Against Pakistan

“Looking at their playing XI I knew such a situation would arise. They had a leg spinner hand left-arm spinner, I was aware that I had to go some time or the other. I was preparing myself mentally. Luckily it happened and the runs I scored was crucial to the team,” Jadeja said during a press conference ahead of India’s match against Hong Kong on Wednesday.

"When a left-arm spinner or leg spinner bowls it's always easy to send a leftie. In the last game I was the only left-handed player in the top-seven,” he added.

On playing a different role for the side, Jadeja admitted that he had not planned anything specifically and asserted that he just plays according to what the situation demanded.

“Whenever I go, I try to perform well and play according to the situation. In T20 sometimes you do not have to think. Situations will already be created. All you need to do is just go and play,” the all-rounder explained.