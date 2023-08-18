Archery World Cup: Indian Men and Women’s Recurve Teams Win Bronze Medals

The Indian men's and women's recurve teams won bronze medals in their respective sections in the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 4 at the Olympic Games venue in Paris, France.

The recurve men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke were the first to seal their place on the podium as they came from behind to beat Spanish trio Pablo Acha, Yun Sanchez, and Andres Temino 6-2 on Thursday.

Spain had defeated fourth seeds USA en route to the last four, but the Indian team ultimately proved a step too far in Paris conditions.