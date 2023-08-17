Both the Indian men’s and women’s compound teams have made it to the finals of the Archery World Cup Stage 4, which is currently underway in Paris.

Jyothi Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swamy, who recently won a historic gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Berlin, comprised the Indian women’s compound team in this competition. They defeated Great Britain 234-233 in a thrilling semi-final.