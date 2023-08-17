Both the Indian men’s and women’s compound teams have made it to the finals of the Archery World Cup Stage 4, which is currently underway in Paris.
Jyothi Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swamy, who recently won a historic gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Berlin, comprised the Indian women’s compound team in this competition. They defeated Great Britain 234-233 in a thrilling semi-final.
The men’s team, comprising Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawakar, and Abhishek Verma, defeated South Korea in a shoot-off after the scores were tied at 235.
The women’s team will now be facing Mexico in the final, whilst the men’s team will be taking on the United States of America, in their respective bids to secure gold medals in both categories.
Reflecting on her team's triumph, Parneet told World Athletics “It was a very tight match and we were just shooting, focusing on the shot while calming our nerves.”
"We have shot in the World Championships before and as a team, even if we were losing a few points, we were focusing on pushing each other to do our best," the young prodigy, Aditi said.
Ojas Deotale from the men’s team also commented, "It was a piece of cake. It’s a special feeling that we’re all in the finals together.”
