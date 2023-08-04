World Archery Championships: Indian Women’s Compound Team Wins Historic Gold

The Indian women’s compound team won a gold medal at the World Archery Championships 2023 on Friday, 4 August. The team comprising of Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami secured the nation's first-ever gold medal in this competition.

The Indian women defeated the Mexican team of Dafne Quientero, Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon by 235-229 in the finals to be crowned as the champions. Earlier, the trio had pulled off an exemplary win against the defending champions, Colombia, by a 220-216 margin.