Anju Bobby George: India’s 2024 Olympics Aim Is Reaching Double-Digits in Medals

When you became the first Indian athlete to win a World Championships medal, back in 2003, the nation was not doing particularly great in athletics. But over the last two decades, we have seen staggering development. You have seen it from close quarters as well, being associated with the AFI. What have been the major reasons behind our improvement?

Back then, the support we got was very limited, and the infrastructure was also very minimal. Besides that, the awareness was also not great. When I went to the World Championships, no one imagined that an Indian was going to win a medal. It was a struggle for me to go to the USA for training, because no one believed an Indian could do well in a Grand Prix competition. Initially, I also struggled to get entry into the Diamond League competitions. Besides that, support from private companies was also limited. I was very lucky that Nike supported me.

But if you see the scenario now, every athlete is supported by private companies. Our academy is supported by Coca-Cola, and they are among the first supporters who gave me a great hand. Most of our infrastructure is developed by them, from water harvesting to gym equipment. When an athlete gets support from such a company, it works as a great motivator.

Definitely, the support from the government is also great. I am a part of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) – the way we are getting involved in all sports and how we are calculating and supporting athletes is a game-changer.

Athletics is very expensive, it requires huge investment. For an athlete who comes from a humble background, to go to the competitions and buy all the equipment – they have to spend a lot of money. So, they need the private sector to support them.