Stature on Show – Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold on Fabled Homecoming With Insouciance

From the onset, it seemed certain that the atmosphere had more provision for magnanimity than enmity. What had been a fiercely competitive competition for the past three days had miraculously – all at the drop of a hat – transformed into a resplendent platform for a superstar’s homecoming.

For the first instance since winning the fabled gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra was about to feature on Indian soil. With the ‘feature’ not being restricted to candid smiles and not-so-candid, media-trained answers, but, in all his flesh and glory, he would throw a javelin, at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.