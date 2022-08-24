AIFF Hopeful FIFA Can Lift Ban on India in Coming Days After SC Scraps CoA

"After the Supreme Court dissolved the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and handed the daily administration to the erstwhile officials of AIFF, FIFA could lift the ban on Indian football in coming days," sources said.

"See, we have done everything possible to get the ban lifted and are now hoping for the best," said a source.

He said the ticket sales for the under-17 Women's World Cup are still on and FIFA has not stopped ticket sales on its official website. "It indicates we are very much in the right direction to hosting the prestigious tournament," he reasoned.

After the Supreme Court modified its decisions regarding the CoA and brought forward the election schedule by a week, the Acting General Secretary of AIFF, Sunando Dhar, wrote a letter to Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General, requesting the organisation to "reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF".