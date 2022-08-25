Adani Group, DC Co-owners GMR Group Acquire Legends League Cricket Franchises

As per a recent announcement, LLC season two will be starting from the special match in Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by games in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.



"For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. Make no mistake, this is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win."



"Adani Sportsline is privileged to have the opportunity to own and manage one of the four teams in the Legends League. We are especially privileged because this inaugural season in this format is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India's independence. I cannot wait to see some of the greatest cricketers in the game's history doing what they do best," said Pranav Adani, Director - Adani Enterprises.