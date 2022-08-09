Fact-Check: Claims About Hima Das Winning 6 Gold Medals Are False

A post is being widely circulated on the internet showing a picture of Indian sprinter Hima Das from the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG), along with a medal tally, to claim that Das has won six gold medals and that India's position in the world rankings is 1.

It doesn't clarify which event is being spoken about, but Das participated in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, United Kingdom. However, Das didn't win any medal at the sporting event.

Moreover, India finished at the fourth position with a total of 61 medals and not at the first position with 24 medals as shown in the viral post. Several countries mentioned in the table such as China, the United States, Russia, etc, are not even a part of the CWG.

Interestingly, this claim has been doing the rounds on the internet since 2019.