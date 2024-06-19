Yediyurappa POCSO Case: CID Questions Ex-Karnataka CM, BJP-Congress Trade Barbs

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Karnataka, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular), is in more trouble.

After the BJP had to face the embarrassment of the JD(S)'s Prajwal Revanna (now behind bars) being accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women, Karnataka's former chief minister and the party's Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa is now facing charges under POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.