Why Don't Voters Show Solidarity With Women Who Speak Up Against Sexual Assault?

This scare-mongering failed most dramatically when aimed at adivasi Christians in the Santhal Pargana seats in Jharkhand. Here, Modi said that ‘Love Jihad’ started from Jharkhand and ‘infiltrators’ (dog-whistle for Muslims) patronised by the JMM-led state government were trying to outnumber Adivasis.

He said, “The infiltrators are grabbing tribal lands. Tribal daughters are the target of infiltrators. Their security and safety are at risk. Their lives are also at risk. Tribal daughters are being chopped into 50 pieces... Being burnt alive... Someone’s tongue was pulled out. Who are these people who are targeting tribal daughters? Why is the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government patronising them?” In the same vein, Amit Shah said that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand “carried out love, land and forest jihad”.

In spite of such unrelenting hate-mongering by the Prime Minister himself, the BJP suffered a rout in all five seats reserved for STs in Jharkhand, failing to retain the three it had won in 2019.