Will Minister Senthil Balaji’s Arrest Boost the anti-NDA Front in Tamil Nadu?

While political players like Mamata Banerjee of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and N Chandrababu Naidu of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP), had not largely benefited from being at forefront of the anti-BJP front in 2019, Stalin and his DMK and its allies had won 31 out of the 37 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In contrast, the TMC’s tally had comedown from 34 to 22 and the TDP faced a major rout winning just three out of the 25 seats in AP.

Balaji’s arrest is expected to boost the anti-BJP sentiment in Tamil Nadu, where the saffron party and its newly appointed state president K Annamalai have been training their guns against the DMK over the past few months, DMK sources predicted.

“In Tamil Nadu, people’s sentiment is still largely against the Centre’s attempt to infringe upon the rights of the state. The ED arresting a sitting minister is only going to reinforce this anger and the DMK and our allies like the Congress can benefit from this as our focus has always been to keep in check the Centre’s attempts to takeover states’ autonomy,” a DMK source said confidently.