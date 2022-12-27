Three Arrested in Jaleel Murder Case Sent to 14-Day Custody: What We Know

The incident: Adul Jaleel (43), a trader, was stabbed on Saturday, 24 December, in front of his shop. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday itself. For further investigation into the case, his body was sent to Mangaluru’s AJ Institute of Medical Sciences.

Three arrested: Police have arrested three accused on Monday. Two of the accused allegedly have a criminal history and were directly involved in the murder, while the third was an accomplice.

According to media reports, Shailesh and Savin allegedly stabbed Jaleel, and Pavan helped them escape the crime scene.

Protests underway: After the ghastly murder, protests are underway in many districts in Karnataka. Videos of protesters surrounding the ambulance that was carrying his body and demanding justice and compensation for the family have surfaced on social media.

Restrictions imposed: Large gatherings in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur were banned by the police under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to PTI, assembly of five or more persons, shouting provocative slogans, holding of public meetings, and carrying firearms, explosives, etc has been forbidden.

According to Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, prohibitory orders in four areas in Mangaluru have been imposed till 29 December, 6 am.

Discussed in Karnataka Assembly: The Jaleel murder case was brought up in the Karnataka Assembly's Winter Session on Monday. PTI reported that "opposition leaders tried to pin down the ruling BJP over rising cases of communal murders."

(With inputs from PTI)