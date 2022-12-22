Karnataka: Panchamasali Lingayats Say They Will Get 2A Reservation on 29 Dec

Is Karnataka about to make another commitment to provide reservation? Panchamasali Lingayat leaders told The Quint that the community will soon be included under the 2A category of the Backward Classes (BC) list in the state.

"An all party meeting will be called on 28 December following which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will call a cabinet meeting on 29 December. A report supporting our demand for reservation has already been readied and this will be discussed in the cabinet meeting," Panchamasali leader Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swami told The Quint. He said a promise to this effect was already made to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA and Panchamasali leader.