Prashanth Madal Arrest: Is the Karnataka Lokayukta Taking on Big Shots Again?

With the arrest of the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, who was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father, it seems the Karnataka Lokayukta is on track to its old glorious days.

Established in 1984, the Karnataka Lokayukta was formed to investigate and report on corruption in the state government and to redress public grievances. However, the quasi-judicial body has seen several upheavals in the past, with the ruling government wanting to keep it at bay.

With the Assembly Elections just weeks away, the anti-corruption wing of the Lokayukta is back in the limelight after conducting raids at the residence of Prashanth Madal and discovering over Rs 8 crore in unaccounted-for cash.

But apart from the one-off good job, where does the body stand today? Why was it dismissed for six years until 2022? Can CM Bommai take credit for its revival? We explain.