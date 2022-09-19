Telugu Woman Moved From Emergency Exit Seat for Not Knowing Hindi, English

A woman who was travelling by an IndiGo flight was purportedly made to change seats from her original seat at the row next to the emergency exit, as she only spoke Telugu and not English or Hindi.

The incident, which occured on Friday, 17 September, came to light after it was shared on social media by an IIM-Ahmedabad assistant professor named Devasmita Chakraverty.

Attaching a photograph of the passenger, Devasmita Chakraverty wrote, “A woman….was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue (sic).”