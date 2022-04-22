Udupi: Two Students Asked To Leave Hall for Wearing Hijab During PU Exams

Two students, Aliya Assadi and Resham, enrolled in Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, were not allowed to give their Pre-University exam (Class 12 board exams) and asked to leave the examination hall for wearing a hijab on Friday, 22 April.

The Karnataka Pre University Board is conducting the second Pre-University exam (Class 12 board exams) starting Friday.

The two students, among the six who had demanded that they be allowed to wear hijab in their college, had their examination centre at Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi.