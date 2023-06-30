Why Tamil Nadu Governor's Dismissal of Senthil Balaji Could End Up Helping DMK

For the first time during his tenure, on 29 June, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi rolled back a decision he took within 24 hours of passing an order.

Ravi had issued an order to remove state minister Senthil Balaji from Tamil Nadu Cabinet without consulting TN Chief Minister MK Stalin. When faced with both a legal crisis and stern criticism from the governing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies from across the country, Governor Ravi rescinded the order. Ravi's ordered Balaji to be removed from office as the Enforcement Directorate had arrested him earlier this month in a bribe case. The DMK has been claiming that Balaji was targeted by the Centre to arm-twist the Dravidian party which confronts the BJP and PM Modi every step of the way in Tamil Nadu.

But will the standoff between the governor and government in Tamil Nadu have an impact on Lok Sabha elections 2024?