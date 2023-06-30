Senthil Balaji's Dismissal on Hold: Can Governor Remove a Minister From Cabinet?

Chief Minister MK Stalin told reporters on Thursday that the governor does not have the right to dismiss the minister and that the DMK government will move legally.

"Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally," he said, according to news agency PTI.

DMK leader A Saravanan lashed out at the governor for "undermining the constitution."

"He [the governor] is catering to the Sanatan Dharma. The law of the land isn't determined by the Sanatan Dharma. For a governor, the constitution should be the Bible, Gita, and Quran. He is acting like a clown, trying to appease his political masters. His order isn't even worth the paper it was drafted on. It must be consigned to the dustbin," Saravanan said, as per PTI.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party reasoned that the governor has powers to dismiss and appoint ministers. BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy told the media, "The governor is the constitutional head of the state. He has got very right to dismiss as he appoints the minister."

"Senthil Balaji was appointed by the governor. He has given the reasons as to why he was dismissed. The governor has taken a moral and legal decision by dismissing Senthil Balaji," Thirupathy said.