Scholars, Writers Quit Karnataka Govt Bodies To Protest Saffronisation of Books

The row over revision of textbooks has snowballed in Karnataka as noted poet, writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah resigned from his post as president of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishthana on Monday, 30 May.

Hampa has alleged that the government is ‘insulting’ the memorial by appointing people who have spoken against noted Kannada poet Kuvempu in the past.

In his letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Hampa said he was upset that the government had chosen to stay silent about the disrespect shown to the Karnataka state anthem penned by Kuvempu.