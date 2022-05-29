Karnataka Govt Censors Dancer Pratibha's Talk, Parts About RK Hegde Removed

Parts of dancer Pratibha Prahlad's latest talk series where she spoke about her relationship with former chief minister of Karnataka Ramkrishna Hegde and her experience as a single mother, have reportedly been edited out by the Karnataka government.

In the talk series organised by the Department of Kannada Culture called ‘Maneyangaladalli Mathukathe,’ which aimed to record the life stories of Karnataka's renowned personalities, Pratibha was interviewed by senior journalist Ramakrishna Upadhya on 21 May.

Pratibha, during her interview, spoke at length about various aspects of her life, including her relationship with former CM Ramkrishna Hegde, and her decision to raise her twin sons as a single mother.