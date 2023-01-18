National Leap: BRS Public Meeting Rages Against BJP As KCR Platforms Dissent

In 2001, when K Chandrashekar Rao brought a stop to his 18-year-long stint with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and founded Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the most popular leader by his side was Kothapalli Jayashankar – a political activist who was widely known as Professor Jayashankar even in the villages of Telangana. The duo went on to make TRS a formidable force in local body and state elections in the later years by riding the Telangana regional sentiment.

Now, as the Chief Minister of Telangana, Rao is no longer a lone ranger in the pink state, which was carved out from Andhra Pradesh at the culmination of the longstanding agitation for separate statehood.