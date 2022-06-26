Rape-Accused Actor Vijay Babu Attends AMMA General Body Meeting

Vijay Babu, Malayalam actor and producer accused of sexually assaulting a fellow actor, attended the general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) on the morning of Sunday, 26 June, in Kochi.

Visuals of him coming out of a car and rushing into the venue were caught on camera.

Vijay, who was an executive committee member of the association, had earlier written to the AMMA saying that he would stay away from it until he was proven innocent of the charges against him.

He is currently on pre-arrest bail in the case.