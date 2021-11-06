Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh Walks Out of Jail After 15 Months

Sandeep Nair, the fourth accused in the case who was recently let out on bail in October, alleged that he was under pressure from senior ED officials to implicate Vijayan and other leaders, including former minister KT Jaleel, former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former IT Principal Secretary Sivasankar, and CPI(M) Secretary Bineesh Kodiyeri.

He had reportedly made the allegation in a letter sent to the chief judicial magistrate in Ernakulam while he was in judicial custody. After he was released from jail, he said that most charges were foisted on him, and that he would further take up the matter in court.

(This story has been published in arrangement with The News Minute.)