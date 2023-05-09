Kerala High Court Expresses Shock Over Boat Tragedy That Claimed Dozens of Lives

Kerala Police has charged a boat owner with the murder of 22 people on Tuesday, 9 May.
In a nutshell: A boat afloat the Poorapuzha river with 40 passengers onboard capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, 7 May.
Over 22 people lost their lives in the mishap.
The latest: Taking suo moto cognisance, the Kerala High Court termed the accident as "shocking" and "haunting", according to The Indian Express.
The State Maritime Board's port officer has been directed to submit a report.
The next hearing is scheduled to take place on Friday, 12 May.
Zeroing in: The state government had ordered a judicial probe one day after the incident.
The boat owner identified as Nazer was arrested from Kozhikode on the same day.
He has been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report cited Malappuram District Police Superintendent S Sujith Das as saying.
Of note: The driver of the boat as well as his helper are currently on the run.
Between the lines: Opposition party MLA KPA Majeed reportedly hinted of political forces at play. "He [Nazer] had benefited from the political patronage of the ruling LDF. The officials who had given tacit support for the violations in the boat service should be made accused in the case," he was quoted as saying.
Next moves: A team of technical experts and investigators will inspect the tragic vessel named Atlantic to determine if it was operating with the requisite permits and licences.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
