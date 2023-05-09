Kerala High Court Expresses Shock Over Boat Tragedy That Claimed Dozens of Lives

Kerala Police has charged a boat owner with the murder of 22 people on Tuesday, 9 May.

In a nutshell: A boat afloat the Poorapuzha river with 40 passengers onboard capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, 7 May.

Over 22 people lost their lives in the mishap.

The latest: Taking suo moto cognisance, the Kerala High Court termed the accident as "shocking" and "haunting", according to The Indian Express.