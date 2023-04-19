School Demolished for Expressway, Villagers Use a Small Room To Teach Students

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, 13 April, slammed government officials for their "apathy" in rebuilding a school that was demolished in 2020 to give way for the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project.

Stating that "it shocks the conscience of the court looking at the state of the children and the lackadaisical attitude of the State," the high court then directed the concerned authorities to rebuild the government Agaralingana Doddi School in Maddur taluk of Mandya district within four months from 1 June.

For the last three years, the primary school students, have been studying in a small room, given by farmers of the village. The Quint spoke to the petitioners from the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) to understand the struggle faced by the young students.