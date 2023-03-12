PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Poll-Bound Karnataka
The six-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will reportedly cut down travel time to 75 minutes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 12 March, inaugurated the new 118-km highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru.
Completed at a cost of over Rs 8,400 crore, the six-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will reportedly cut down travel time between the two cities from three hours to 75 minutes in the poll-bound state.
'Double Engine Government's Aim Of Vikas'
While inaugurating the project, PM Modi held a roadshow and addressed a rally in the Mandya district of Karnataka. He said:
"Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities of Karnataka. Both have their own emphasis; one is known for its technology whereas the other is known for its tradition. It was important to connect these two cities' infrastructure."
He went on to say that that the in the last few days, more and more people have been talking about the expressway, with its pictures also going viral on social media.
"Double engine government's aim is to repay your love in the form of 'vikas' the state."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
He added, "In the last nine years, houses were made for over 3 crore poor people under which lakhs of houses were made in Karnataka. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has also been provided to 40 lakh families in Karnataka."
Attack On The Congress
Attacking the Congress, the prime minister said,
"Before 2014, the Congress government at the Centre left no stone unturned to ruin poor people. Congress looted the money which was for poor people. Congress is busy digging graves for the PM, but Modi is busy in enhancing lives of the poor. People's trust is my shield. I am busy empowering Karnataka."
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalanagar highway.
