Thunderstorms in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, Roads Flooded
Visuals show roads inundated with rainwater in the Dakshina Kannada district after experiencing flash floods.
Karnataka’s Mangaluru City, in the Dakshina Kannada district, saw heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday, 30 July. Heavy showers also took place in Ullala, Mulky, Moodabidre and Bantwal Taluk.
Visuals accessed by The Quint show several roads inundated with rainwater in the Dakshina Kannada district after experiencing flash floods.
Meanwhile, considering the safety of the children, Saturday, 30 July, was declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centers, primary and high schools throughout the Mangalore sub division.
In the Puttur subdivision, officials said that a decision will be taken after Tehsildars and Block Education Officers (BEOs) assess the local situation.
Earlier in July, a school wall in the state's Hassan district collapsed after heavy rain, although no loss of lives were reported. Further, three houses were damaged along Mangaluru's coastline due to sea erosion, 300 houses were destroyed in Shimoga.
