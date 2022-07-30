Thunderstorms in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, Roads Flooded

Meanwhile, considering the safety of the children, Saturday, 30 July, was declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centers, primary and high schools throughout the Mangalore sub division.

In the Puttur subdivision, officials said that a decision will be taken after Tehsildars and Block Education Officers (BEOs) assess the local situation.

Earlier in July, a school wall in the state's Hassan district collapsed after heavy rain, although no loss of lives were reported. Further, three houses were damaged along Mangaluru's coastline due to sea erosion, 300 houses were destroyed in Shimoga.