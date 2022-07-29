Karnataka: Thousands Attend Funeral of Fazil Killed in Surathkal, Curfew Imposed
The deceased, Mohammed Fazil, was stabbed to death by masked assailants on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday.
Thousands of people on Friday, 29 July, took part in the funeral procession of a Muslim man who was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Thursday, 28 July.
The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil, who was a resident of Mangalpete, was murdered by a group of masked assailants outside a clothing store. Thirteen people have been detained in connection with the case so far.
Scores of people were seen raising slogans and chanting in support of the deceased youth during his funeral.
Fazil's body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem and then taken on foot to the Mangalpet Muhiuddin Masjid, amid heavy police presence.
Shops Shut, Section 144 Imposed
Meanwhile, the police imposed Section 144 in the area and asked Muslim leaders to pray at home on Friday amid the heightened tensions in the area.
"All wine shops under the commissionerate limits will be closed till 29 July. We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police (CP) N Shashi Kumar said, as per ANI.
He also said that the motive behind Fazil's killing and the identity of the culprits were being looked into. Kumar also cautioned people to "not succumb" to rumours being spread by "vested-interest groups."
"Section 144 has been imposed in Surathkal, Mulki, Panambur, and Bajpe. This decision was taken after a brutal murder in Surathkal this evening. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station," he added.
Further, security was beefed up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Educational institutions in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki, and Panambur police station limits will also remain closed on Friday, the police said, as per PTI.
Shops in the area were also closed amid the heightened tensions.
The Incident
Fazil was grievously injured in the attack and died on the way to the hospital, the police said.
CCTV footage showed the man being continuously attacked with sticks and stabbed. One of the assailants was seen hitting him even after he fell to the ground and a store mannequin fell on top of him.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said that the incident might have occurred over a financial issue.
"A man named Fazil has been attacked in Surathkal area of Mangalore City. Four people wearing monkey caps came and attacked him outside a shop. Fazil used to carry out small contracts. Initial suspicion is that the murder may have been over a financial issue," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said after the incident.
The police also said that four or five people had attacked Fazil, adding that they were "taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident."
They also said that the assailants came in a car and attacked Fazil.
This incident comes two days after Praveen Nettaru, a BJP youth leader, was killed in the neighbouring town of Sullia.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
