Karnataka: Thousands Attend Funeral of Fazil Killed in Surathkal, Curfew Imposed

Thousands of people on Friday, 29 July, took part in the funeral procession of a Muslim man who was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Thursday, 28 July.

The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil, who was a resident of Mangalpete, was murdered by a group of masked assailants outside a clothing store. Thirteen people have been detained in connection with the case so far.

Scores of people were seen raising slogans and chanting in support of the deceased youth during his funeral.