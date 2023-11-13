Hyderabad: 9 Dead in Fire in Apartment Building in Nampally; Several Injured

At least nine people have died in a fire that broke out in the godown of a four-storied apartment complex in Bazarghat in Hyderabad's Nampally area. Several others have been injured in the incident.
The fire – which allegedly broke out due to oil and chemicals stored inside drums in the godown exploding – quickly spread to the other floors as well.
Those who died in the fire were mostly tenants who lived on the first and second floors. Others who lived on the third and fourth floors have suffered injuries.
The building's owner Ramesh Jaiswal is absconding. According to the Hyderabad Police, Jaiswal has chemical factories in other places in the city as well. He was using the ground floor of the building as a godown for oil drums and cans.
Seven of the deceased were reportedly from the same family. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Azam (54), Mohammad Hasibur Rahman, Rehana Sultana (50), Dr Tahura Farheen (38), her children Tuba (5) and Taruba (12), Faiza Sameen (25), Zakir Hussain, and Nikkat Sultana.
As per reports, Dr Farjeen, who is a dentist, did not reside in the building and had come to visit her relatives with her children.
DCP Central K Venkateshwarlu told the media that five fire tenders were bringing the fire under control in the building.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the incident.
Early on Monday, another fire broke out at an electronics shop in Shalibanda. No casualties were reported and the fire was brought under control by emergency responders.
Further details are awaited as investigation is underway.
