Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai's Goregaon, Killing Seven & Injuring Over 50

What they're saying: "Our family members and relatives were there. My aunt has died. A short circuit occurred at around 1.30 am and then the fire spread... The fire spread to the 7th floor... From our family, one dead body is with them, they said they will hand it over in an hour...," the relative of a victim who died in the fire told news agency ANI.

"The incident is quite unfortunate. A committee will be set up to probe it. The Maharashtra government will bear the expenses of treatment of all the injured people. The primary report says that there was a clothes and scrap godown on the ground floor where the fire broke out," state Tourism Minister MP Lodha told news agency PTI after meeting the victims being treated at the city's Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital.