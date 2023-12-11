'I Am Fine': Hadiya After Father Files Another Habeas Corpus Plea With Kerala HC

A day after 32-year-old Hadiya's father KM Asokan filed yet another habeas corpus plea with the Kerala High Court stating that she had gone 'missing' again, the homoeopathy doctor – who was under public and legal scrutiny in 2017 for converting to Islam and marrying Shafin Jahan – said in a video on Saturday, 9 December, that she was 'fine.'

What did Hadiya say? Hadiya, who runs a clinic in Thiruvananthapuram, said in the video that she divorced Jahan and remarried a man of her choice.