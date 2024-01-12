'Didn't Speak or Sleep': Cab Driver Who Helped Goa Police Nab Suchana Seth

At around 11 pm on Sunday, 7 January, D'Souza got a call from the reception of Hotel Sol Banyan Grande in Candolim, where Suchana was residing.

"They asked me to arrange a cab for Suchana on an urgent basis. Since it was a long-journey, I, along with my co-driver, asked for Rs 30,000, which she agreed to pay. We reached the hotel at 12:30 am," he said.

D'Souza told The Quint that Suchana was travelling with a red trolley bag, which he said was "unusually heavy."