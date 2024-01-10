AI Startup CEO Killed Child Over Custody Battle, Had Attempted Suicide, Say Cops

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old AI startup CEO based in Bengaluru, reportedly attempted suicide by cutting her wrist using a sharp object after allegedly killing her four-year-old son at a service apartment in North Goa's Candolim, a Goa Police official confirmed to The Quint on the condition of anonymity.

Seth, a native of West Bengal who was settled in Bengaluru, reportedly killed the child over a custody battle with her husband Venkataraman, who hails from Kerala. North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said on Tuesday, 9 January, that the couple has been living separately and that "their divorce proceedings are almost finalised."

Venkataraman, who was in Jakarta, Indonesia, was informed about the incident. He is a data scientist.