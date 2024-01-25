Explained: Can BJP Make Inroads in Tamil Nadu by Invoking Ram Mandir?

Speaking to The Quint, BJP TN vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy says, "The move by the Tamil Nadu government was arrogant, and it violated the fundamental rights of citizens. Rightly, the [Madras] High Court and the Supreme Court clearly said that they should not stop such events."

Now, the question before the saffron party is: can it cash in on the Ram Mandir sentiment in Tamil Nadu by merely accusing the DMK government of 'encroaching on the rights of Hindus'?

To answer this, we must take a look at the history, politics, and culture of Tamil Nadu.