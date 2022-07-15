Controversial Question on Caste in MA History Exam Sparks Row in Tamil Nadu
The Periyar University students were asked, "Which one is the lower caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu?"
A controversial question about caste in first-year examinations of MA History exam paper at Salem’s Periyar University in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media.
Students were asked in the exam, "Which one is the lower caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu?" with four options mentioning different castes.
The controversial question appeared in the 75-mark MA History degree exam paper. Under Part A, ‘Freedom Movement in Tamil Nadu from 1880 CE to 1947 CE,’ 15 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each were listed.
Sharing a picture of the controversial question asked in the exam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government on Friday, 15 July, and questioned why it was okay to ridicule the ideology of Periyar and promoting caste inequality among students.
Periyar University Distances Itself From Exam Paper
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu higher education department has formed a committee under a chief officer to hold an enquiry in the matter. The department said in a statement, “Due action would be initiated on behalf of the department against the wrongdoers."
According to a report by ANI, R Jagannathan, Vice Chancellor, Periyar University, said that the institution did not prepare the question paper.
“Other university and college lecturers prepare the paper. Usually, to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the papers before the exam. We will investigate this and consider a re-examination,” he said.
