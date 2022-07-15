Controversial Question on Caste in MA History Exam Sparks Row in Tamil Nadu

A controversial question about caste in first-year examinations of MA History exam paper at Salem’s Periyar University in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media.

Students were asked in the exam, "Which one is the lower caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu?" with four options mentioning different castes.

The controversial question appeared in the 75-mark MA History degree exam paper. Under Part A, ‘Freedom Movement in Tamil Nadu from 1880 CE to 1947 CE,’ 15 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each were listed.