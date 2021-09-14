‘Narcotics Jihad’: Why is a Catholic Nun Asking a Kerala Bishop to Apologise?

When she was 15, Teena Jose was not allowed to step out of her home because her father did not want her to join a nunnery. Two years later, she got coronated as Sister Teena Jose, despite severe opposition from her family of five brothers and a sister.

Now, Sister Jose says, her artisan father, Joseph Puthussery, would have laughed at her for joining the Congregation of Mother of Carmel – a Syrian Catholic order of Kerala. Why?

“He would not have digested the fact that a Syrian Catholic Bishop (Mar Joseph Kallarangatt) decided to create enmity between Muslims and Christians in Kerala,” she said. Sr Teena Jose belongs to a Syrian Catholic nunnery.

In an interview with The Quint, Sister Jose, the only catholic nun to have come out openly against Bishop Kalarangatt for coining the term ‘narcotics jihad’, said, “I will not side with injustice. I love Christ that much”.