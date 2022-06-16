Chennai Custodial Death: Autopsy Reveals Non-Fatal Injuries on Rajasekar’s Body
The report concluded that the injuries, individually or collectively, were not sufficient to cause death.
The postmortem of S Rajasekar aka Appu, who died in police custody on 12 June, has revealed that he had multiple injuries on his body that were caused when he was in custody.
The report said that there were four external injuries observed on Rajasekar’s body, two of which were caused about 18-24 hours before his death, one 24 hours prior to his death and another about three to five days prior.
The report concluded that the injuries, individually or collectively, were not sufficient to cause death.
Rajasekar was taken for question by the Kodungaiyur police, when he complained of uneasiness and collapsed. When the police took him to the Government Stanley Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
The News Minute reported that the police issued a statement claiming that the accused was taken to a private hospital for treatment on Sunday, 12 June, after which he was brought back to the station.
However, after another complaint of illness later during the evening, Rajasekar was taken to the government hospital.
The autopsy also added that after initial treatment for dizziness and vomiting from a private hospital, Rajasekar was brought dead to Stanley Hospital a 7:10 pm on 12 June.
The two injuries that occurred between 18 and 24 hours before his death were reported to be contusions (bruises) on his left thigh, between the thigh and knee joints; followed by another deep bruise on the front of his knee.
Moreover, medicos also found a linear abrasion on his right forearm which was found to be caused within 24 hours of his death. The report added that the 12 abrasions found on the 33-year-old’s left leg were from 3 to 5 days before his death.
The Indian Express reported that Additional Commissioner (Law and Order North) TS Anbu, addressing reporters, claimed that the autopsy report said that the accused did not die due to custodial torture.
“To know the cause of his death, the doctors have given the request to receive chemical analysis of viscera and histopathological examination report,” the report added, quoting Anbu.
“After he (Rajasekar) complained of illness, we immediately took him to a private hospital which was closer to the station,” he added.
Rajasekar, who was picked up by the Kodungaiyur police in connection with a jewellery theft case on Saturday, was categorised as a ‘B Category’ history sheeter by the Sholavaram police and had around 30 cases against him
Following Rajasekar’s death, five police personnel – Inspector of the Kodungaiyur PS George Miller Ponraj, Sub Inspector Kanniyappan, Head Constables Manivannan and Jayashekar, and Grade 1 Police Constable Sathiyamoorthy – were arrested and a case under Section 176(1)(A), which handles cases of custodial death, was registered by the Mahakavi Bharathi Nagar police in Chennai.
Meanwhile, Rajasekar’s mother Usha Rani approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), who directed the Chennai police commissioner to submit a report within four weeks, The News Minute reported.
(With inputs from The News Minute, The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.