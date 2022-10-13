Ban on Hijabs in School to Continue Till SC's Final Verdict: Karnataka Minister

The Supreme Court bench hearing petitions challenging the 15 March Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab ban issue in educational institutes of the state has given a split verdict.

Reacting to the order given out by justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia on the hijab ban issue, Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy BC Nagesh welcomed the verdict, but expressed his dissatisfaction saying that it could have been a better judgment.

In an interaction with reporters in Bengaluru, Nagesh said that he expected a better judgment as women across the globe have been protesting against the imposition of hijab and burqa.

"We will continue to have a ban on wearing hijab in schools until the Supreme Court gives its final verdict. This is because the high court order in Karnataka remains applicable in the interim time," added minister BC Nagesh.