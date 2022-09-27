AIADMK’s Palaniswami Removes Senior Leader Ramachandran From Party
The action came in the wake of Ramachandran reportedly making some critical remarks against the interim party chief.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Tuesday, 27 September, announced the removal of senior leader Panruti S Ramachandran from the party for alleged anti-party activities.
The action came in the wake of Ramachandran reportedly making some critical remarks against the interim party chief.
In a party statement, Palaniswami said Ramachandran was being removed as the party's Organisation Secretary, as well as from the AIADMK's primary membership for bringing "disrepute" to the organisation.
Ramachandran "went against party principles and rules," he added.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami's rival O Panneerselvam, who insists that he is the AIADMK "coordinator", announced "appointing" Ramachandran as the party's "Political Advisor."
The Madras High Court had earlier upheld a 11 July decision of the AIADMK general council, its highest decision-making body, to 'expel' Panneerselvam and some of his associates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.